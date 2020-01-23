Pakistan will ensure interests regarding CPEC: FM Qureshi

DAVOS Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan will ensure its interests regarding the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and will continue to take measures in this regard.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in his statement that Pakistan is resolutely trying to present its viewpoint in front of the world that there will be negative impacts over the regional economy if any conflict erupts in Kashmir or South Asia.

He stressed that it is our responsibility to highlight the Kashmir and other local issues which Prime Minister Imran Khan has done.

The foreign minister said that President Trump has assured to visit Pakistan soon to strengthen mutual ties. Trump has also expressed concerns over the escalating unrest in Indian-occupied Kashmir, he added.