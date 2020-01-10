Pakistan ready for assistance in tackling bush fires in Australia: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday reiterated the offer that Pakistan stands ready for any assistance in tackling the bush fires in Australia.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Australian Vice Chief of Defence Forces Vice Admiral David Johnston AO RAN met COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to mutual interest and regional security came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, visiting dignitary appreciated role of Pakistan Army in ensuring peace and stability in the region and thanked COAS for sentiments towards Australia.