PAC chairman express concern over Quetta water project

QUETTA: A meeting of the Public Accounts Committee was chaired by Chairman PAC Akhtar Hussain Langove, to audit Quetta Water Supply and Environmental Improvement Project (QWSEIP) of Public Health Engineering Department for the year 2015-16. Members Provincial Assembly Nasar Ullah Zarey, Malik Naseer Shawani, Zahoor Buledi, Secretary Balochistan Assembly Safdar Hussain, Secretary Committees Tahir Shah Kakar, Secretary PHE Saleh Muhammad Baloch, Additional Secretary P&D, DG Audit attended the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman PAC Akhtar Hussain Langove said that the concerned project and the department started a project of Rs. 10.5 billion in an attempt to provide water to Quetta, but ten percent of the population of Quetta could not be benefited from the water supply. “Water is the biggest problem of the people. As a Public Representative I have to go through several times a day to go to the WASA and the PHE. The public is suffering due to the shorage of water,” Akhtar Langove said.

He added that every project director of the (QWSEIP) project changes within a few months. Non-technical people are being appointed as PD, which creates misery for people. He ordered that the department that Project Director to be deployed on merit and shall not be removed until the project is completed, unless there are allegations against the PD. Chairman PAC expressed his anger, saying that the department did not call consultant of Nespak. He directed that representative of Nespak shall appear before the PAC in any case.

Akhtar Langove said that, “after spending nine billion rupees, we have achieved nothing. All the relevant authorities and the department wasted money. The chairman added that “we will, with the approval of the speaker, form a committee comprising all MPAs of Quetta who will watch the QWSEIP project, and we will never let go the issue of water like this”. He added that the department had started the project for supplying water to Quetta but did not see the water sources. Look at the extremes of incompetence before spending money on network sources.

The committee regretted that the FWO and PHE department refused to act on the agreements made by the FWO, but the department did not make any inquiry against the work organization and did not impose penalties on it. “This shows that the department has been run by disqualified people till now,” Akhtar Langove said.

He said that the committee demands that the department investigate the matter and report it to the committee. “According to the Geological Survey, the source that PHE is relying on for Quetta’s water solution is extremely dangerous to the city. Instead of relying more on tube wells, we should solve the problem of quota water from outsource” he added.

“We will certainly take action against those who have been experimenting with public money,” The Chairman PAC said. He asked a representative of the P&D department that his department was releasing the money but did not ask how the money was being spent. He directed P&D to submit a record of all its releases to the committee.

