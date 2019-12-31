Over 1200 patients treated at FC free medical camp in Duki

QUETTA: One-day free medical camp was organized by Frontier Cops Balochistan, in far flange area of Shahnleez district Duki on Tuesday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: One-day free medical camp was organized by Frontier Cops Balochistan, in far flange area of Shahnleez district Duki on Tuesday.

According to the Colonel Shahnawaz Qasirani 1239 patients visited the medical camp. Complete medical checkup and medicines were also provided to the each patient free of cost.

“Out of 1239 patient, 539 were women, 427 were children and 273 were male patients. Ration was also provided to the needy and poor 115 families at the camp from Frontier Cops Balochistan”.

Speaking to the people at the medical camp Wing Commander 84 – wing of Frontier Cops Balochistan Colonel Shahnawaz Qasirani said, FC Balochistan besides its responsibilities of maintain peace and order in the province have also been struggling for the welfare of the common men of the province.

Expert Doctors of Frontier Cops Balochistan and trained

paramedical staff remained throughout the day and they performed medical duties with full dedication and commitment.

People of Shenleez highly appreciated the efforts taken by Commandant Zhob Militia and IG Frontier Cops Balochistan for the welfare of the people of far flanged areas.

Like this: Like Loading...