QUETTA: The orphan children of SOS village on Monday visited Chief Minister Secretariat and enjoyed snowfall with CM Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani.

QUETTA: The orphan children of SOS village on Monday visited Chief Minister Secretariat and enjoyed snowfall with CM Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani.

CM Balochistan welcomed the children at Chief Minister Secretariat where children enjoyed with snow by throwing snowball on each other.

They also built a snowman inside the Chief Minister Secretariat’s garden while CM Balochistan ordered lunch for the children. Meanwhile Jam Kamal Khan Aliayni also presented gifts to the children.

