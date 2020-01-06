Noor ul Ameen vows to turn Dalbandin into model city

CHAGAI: Dalbandin would be made a model city by implementing a master plan approved by government of Balochistan. Secretary Communication and Works Noor ul Ameen Mengal said initially one billion rupees have been approved in this regard and development works following the master plan would begin soon. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

CHAGAI: Dalbandin would be made a model city by implementing a master plan approved by government of Balochistan. Secretary Communication and Works Noor ul Ameen Mengal said initially one billion rupees have been approved in this regard and development works following the master plan would begin soon.

He was talking to jounalists and notables at Circuit House in Dalbandin after his day long visits in various parts of Chagai district. Mr Mengal expressed satisfication over the quality of development works being carried out under Public Sector Development Program in Chagai. He said the Pak Afghan bordering and other far-flung areas of Chagai were being connected through road networks with main cities which would surely overcome the hurdles people had been facing for long.

“In my point of view development without proper assessment and planning is the waste of public money, one should know how and where the money should be spent and what the results may come after doing it. The public money must improve the social and economical circumstances of masses.” Mr Mengal maintained while defining the concept of development.

He said master plan was a development program of nearly 25 to 30 years which would be implemented in many phases to update it with the passage of time. He added that through master plan the beautification of city, widening of roads, establishment of residential and commercial areas, drainage system, electricity, drinking water and provision of other facilities in proper way and many other steps would be taken to accommodate and facilitate the whole population in a proper way.

