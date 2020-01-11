Nine killed in two separate road accidents in Karachi and Chichawatni

At least nine people lost their lives in two separate road accidents in Karachi and Chichawatni on Saturday.

Six people died and five others were wounded when a pickup van rammed into a rickshaw and caught fire at Chowrangi area of Karachi. The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The victims were on their way to attend a wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile, three people, including a woman, were killed when a passenger bus hit a motorbike on the National Highway near Chichawatni on Saturday morning.