Nine killed in two separate road accidents in Karachi and Chichawatni

Published on – January 11, 2020 – 4:33 pm
At least nine people lost their lives in two separate road accidents in Karachi and Chichawatni on Saturday.

Six people died and five others were wounded when a pickup van rammed into a rickshaw and caught fire at Chowrangi area of Karachi. The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The victims were on their way to attend a wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile, three people, including a woman, were killed when a passenger bus hit a motorbike on the National Highway near Chichawatni on Saturday morning.