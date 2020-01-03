New Year- challenges and Inflation

The government on Tuesday increased the prices of petroleum products on the recommendation of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) in New Year first month. The petrol price has been raised by Rs 2.61 per litre, which takes the existing price of Rs 113.99 to Rs 116.60 per litre. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The government on Tuesday increased the prices of petroleum products on the recommendation of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) in New Year first month. The petrol price has been raised by Rs 2.61 per litre, which takes the existing price of Rs 113.99 to Rs 116.60 per litre. The price of high speed diesel (HSD) has been increased by Rs 2.25 per litre, making it jump to Rs 127.26 from existing Rs 125.01 per litre. The price of kerosene oil has been increased by Rs 3.10 per litre, to Rs 99.45 from existing Rs 96.26. The light diesel oil (LDO) also experienced a revision in its prices as existing Rs 82.43 price has surged to Rs 84.51 with an increase of Rs 2.08 per litre.

The government is currently charging 17% general sales tax (GST) on all petroleum products. Apart from that, petroleum levy is being collected on these products from the consumers. The government is charging a petroleum levy of Rs18 per litre on diesel, Rs15 per litre on petrol, Rs6 per litre on kerosene and Rs3 per litre on LDO. The PTI has of late seemed to deflect criticism of its economic stewardship in 2019 by claims that 2020 is the year of economic progress, of the fulfillments of promises. While he may have gladdened the hearts of ardent party supporters by saying so, the PTI government in Islamabad belied his contention by an across-the-board tariff hike that both made prices certain to rise, and ensured that jobs would continue to be shed.

While gas and electricity tariffs and fuel prices have all gone up, tax targets have been missed yet again, making it all the more difficult to meet the targets set by the IMF for the year. Blaming the government for increasing the price of imported fuel is a little like cursing the wind. If the political parties that are protesting against the price increase have any ideas on how the cost of supply can be reduced, they should share them. The forthcoming session of parliament, where the issue is to be discussed, provides a good opportunity to do this. International oil prices have been rising since last July. At the end of the year, the price increase from the lowest point in July was almost 50pc, according to Bloomberg data.

The price build-up for petrol also went up. In July, the PSO cost of supply for petrol was given by Ogra as Rs40.65, which rose to Rs46.84 by November, and prices at the pump had gone up from Rs71 to Rs77 in the same period. Almost the entire hike owed itself to the increasing cost of supply. However, the PTI claims just on jobs will not be met by its recent steps. It might be true that the tariff hike in electricity, and the rise in fuel prices, are because of increases in world oil prices, but the jobs it promised to create will remain uncreated. Perhaps most damaging for the government, these price rises will mean that food prices will go up. Fuel price rises mean that tubewell irrigation will cost farmers more, while the cost of transporting food crops to markets will also increase.

This is apart from the gas tariff increase, which will mean more expensive fertiliser, and thus more expensive crops. While workers having to pay more for food demand higher wages, manufacturers will also have to contend with these tariff hikes, which will directly impact manufacturing. As if these input costs are not enough of a burden, they also have to deal with high interest rates. A major problem in tax administration, which has led FBR to have a shortfall of Rs 118 billion on its half-yearly revised target of Rs 2198 billion, is said to have been the resistance to removing certain members, who have been posted because of closeness to senior political figures. Whether promises about 2020 are to do with the financial year, which ends on June 30, or the calendar year, ending December 31, it is unlikely they will be met, no mtter how much senior figures clamour.

