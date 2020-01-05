New parliament should decide COAS tenure issue: Achakzai

QUETTA: Chairman PashtunKhwa Mili Awami Party Mehmood Khan Achakzai has said that only the independent judiciary, the best forces, the independent media and the democratically elected parliament can save the country. If the PPP and the PML-N had supported the sit-in of Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman in Islamabad, this government would have witness its demise. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chairman PashtunKhwa Mili Awami Party Mehmood Khan Achakzai has said that only the independent judiciary, the best forces, the independent media and the democratically elected parliament can save the country. If the PPP and the PML-N had supported the sit-in of Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman in Islamabad, this government would have witness its demise.

“The courts have given six months for legislation. though, election could held in March or April, may be after transparent elections, democratically elected parliament can amend the Army Act,” Mehmood Khan Achakzai said while addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club on Sunday.

Former provincial ministers Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal, Dr. Hamid Khan Achakzai, party leaders Abdul Qahar Wardan, Abdul Rauf Lala, Syed Liaquat Agha, Member Provincial Assembly Nasrullah Zarey, former mayor Quetta Dr. Kaleemullah and others were present on the occasion. Mahmood Khan Achakzai said that the Pashtunkhwa Mili Awami Party came into existence in 1929.

“The elections held in 2018 were rejected by all major political parties in the country only ten hours after they were declared rigged and bogus. Through these elections a selected government has been formed. He said that “one man one vote slogan was raised by the PKMAP, while also kept struggling for the stability of democracy in the country, the supremacy of parliament, the independence of the judiciary and the media. We encountered problems, we were jailed, we suffered all the problems but did not withdrawn from our stance.

He said that the 1973 constitution had the consensus of all stake holders, “although we have reservations regarding some points of the constitution, we regard the constitution as sacred and want to act accordingly”.

He said that the parliament formed under the constitution is a source of power. In this parliament, there is a need to move forward for internal, foreign policies as well as political democratic stability. He said that all constitutional boundaries have been set in the constitution. “Those who take their oaths under the constitution of Pakistan should obey it” he added.

Mehmood Achakzai said that serious treason against those who violate Article 6 of the constitution is a constitutional requirement. “All these things are contained in the constitution”. Mehmood Khan Achakzai said, “according to the constitution there are rules and regulations regarding the promotion and tenure of those who perform duties in all the institutions. During the tenure of General Ayub Khan, General Zia-ul-Haq and General Musharraf, promotions of high rank officers were blocked in Pakistan.

He said that talk of corruption is about changing one’s loyalty through compulsion and bullying. He said that the constitution guarantees that the natural resources from which region originates will be owned by the people living on this land but it is not being implemented. He said that Pakistan could play a key role in the establishment of a peaceful Afghanistan and could ensure this process within a period of three months. The situation in Afghanistan and Iran and the recent US and Iranian events are shadowing the region with very dangerous aspects.

Responding to a question, he said that his party would hold discussions with all the political parties regarding the amendment of the Army Act. He appealed to the PML-N, the PPP and other major parties to make their effective contribution. Mehmood Khan Achakzai said that the time given by the judiciary, clear and transparent elections in the months of March and April to ensure the establishment of an independent judiciary, independent media, the best military and democratic independent parliament.

“The selected parliament has no powers, so it cannot take any constitutional and democratic action,” Mehmood Achakzai said and added that not a single glass was broken in Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s 15-day sit-in with millions of people.

“All the demands of the sit-in were political. If PPP and PML N had supported the sit-in, the government would have fallen”, he added.

