Nawaz to undergo cardiac procedure next week, says physician

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is set to be admitted to a hospital in the United Kingdom to undergo a cardiac procedure next week, his personal physician, Dr Adnan Khan, said on Wednesday.

In an update on Twitter, Dr Khan said the former premier “had pre-admission evaluation & investigations” and that his “hospitalisation is planned & finalised in coming week to a Cardiac Centre of an NHS Trust Hospital” in the United Kingdom.

“He will undergo Cardiac Catheterization/Coronary Intervention to treat complex coronary artery disease,” Nawaz’s personal physician added.

Last week, the ex-prime minister’s son, Hussain Nawaz, had told that his father would be admitted to the hospital next week. He had added that Nawaz’s blocked arteries would be analysed through an angiogram.

“Given [Nawaz’s] kidney pain, the dosage of angiography medicine to be administered will be kept low as medicines used in angiography impact the kidneys,” he had said.

However, the “possibility of a heart bypass cannot be ruled out”, he had added.

