Nawab Raisani asks nationalist parties to unite for Balochistan rights’

QUETTA: Former Chief Minister Balochistan and Chief of Sarawan, Nawab Aslam Raisani has said that all the nationalist parties of Balochistan must agree on single agenda in the wider interest of the people of Balochistan. “If Chief Minister office was offered, will decide according to the situation,” Former CM Balochistan Nawab Aslam Raisani said while talking to media, at Badini House, where he was hosted for a lunch by Ameer Hamza Badizai. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Former Chief Minister Balochistan and Chief of Sarawan, Nawab Aslam Raisani has said that all the nationalist parties of Balochistan must agree on single agenda in the wider interest of the people of Balochistan. “If Chief Minister office was offered, will decide according to the situation,” Former CM Balochistan Nawab Aslam Raisani said while talking to media, at Badini House, where he was hosted for a lunch by Ameer Hamza Badizai.

Nawab Raisani appreciated the National Party’s stand on the amendment of Army act, he said in response to a question, “if I was offered the post of Balochistan’s Chief Minister. I will decide depending on the circumstances”. He said, “While being only independent member in the provincial assembly, my sympathies are with the BNP and I am their ally”. He said that “due to minor differences, we are divided, instead we should be united for the development and prosperity of Balochistan”.

He said that China is taking interest in Pakistan because of its business and interests. Pakistan’s relations are not good with neighboring countries, which remains a concern. He said that efforts are being made to resolve the matter of Nawab Amanullah Khan Zarkzai’s murder, but no progress has been made so far. He said that “I am committed to the political and future decisions of the people and the voters of my constituency. I respect the people and voters of my constituency”.

He said that all the tribes of the Rakhshan Division are respectful to me. “I also need counseling and guidance”, Nawab Raisani added.

Like this: Like Loading...