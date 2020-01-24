NAB decides to sign agreement with FBI, NCA for elimination of corruption

ISLAMABAD National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday has decided to sign agreement with US’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and British National Crime Agency (NCA) in a bid to eliminate the menace of corruption.

According to sources, a draft, prepared by law ministry, has been dispatched to FBI and NCA.

The documents to contact World Bank and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) are also being finalized for the exchange of information to end corruption.

The sources further told that copies of the draft will soon be presented in Federal Cabinet.

The decision came after Transparency International (TI) had expressed satisfaction over the actions of the NAB to eliminate corruption and stated that the anti-graft watchdog performed well under its current chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal.

According to Transparency International, the NAB was rejuvenated after it took various initiatives, including adopting the combined investigation team (CIT) system, in order to have collective wisdom in the conduct of inquiries or investigations on merit.

The anti-graft agency has collected Rs153 billion from corrupt elements and filed 530 references and its overall conviction ratio in the accountability courts is about 70 per cent, the statement noted.

The Transparency International further outlined recommendations “to end corruption and restore trust in politics” and stated “it is imperative to prevent opportunities for political corruption and to foster the integrity of political systems.