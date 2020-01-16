MQM’s warning

There is understandable unease in the Government camp following announcement of the MQM (P) to review some aspects of its alliance with the ruling party at the Centre. Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, who is also Convenor of the Party, announced his decision to leave the Federal Cabinet over “unfulfilled promises” but at the same time hastened to add that the Party was not abandoning PTI’s Federal Government. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

There is understandable unease in the Government camp following announcement of the MQM (P) to review some aspects of its alliance with the ruling party at the Centre. Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, who is also Convenor of the Party, announced his decision to leave the Federal Cabinet over “unfulfilled promises” but at the same time hastened to add that the Party was not abandoning PTI’s Federal Government. The MQM-P wants Islamabad directly funding the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC)— both controlled by MQM-P mayors. The party demands that the government release Rs162 billion Karachi package directly to it.

It also wants immediate construction of the Hyderabad University with federal funds. This doesn’t suit PTI’s legislators who fear this will provide MQM candidates an edge over them during the next elections. While the PTI leadership desperately needs MQM-P’s support to remain in power, its Sindh chapter considers MQM-P a rival who must not be provided any advantage. The MQM-P also demands the release of its missing workers and opening of its sealed party offices. With the agencies unwilling to accede to the demands, the PTI isn’t in a position to carry out the promise. As opposed to MQM-P the GDA wants more funds for rural development.

The PTI accepted BNP-M’s six points in return for support in NA. The demand at the top of BNP-M’s list was the recovery of missing persons. The demand remains unfulfilled due to opposition from those who brought PM Imran Khan into power. The promises to provide water to Balochistan requires mega funds that the government doesn’t possess. The PM had promised to pass a law ensuring that the Baloch are not rendered a minority in their own province as a result of mega relocations from other provinces to help in development activities. The government having little interest in lawmaking; the promise was ignored.

The allies had supported the government at crucial moments, the latest during the passage of the budget. The BNP-M has called the meeting of its core committee on 19th and the GDA towards the end of the month. There are complaints and demands but no breaking point so far. But these provide little comfort to the PM who knows he cannot meet the increasing demands of his allies. However, no doubt, MQM has a track record of quitting governments in the past and reviewing the decision later, therefore, the latest move can also be construed as pressure tactics to get more from the Federal Government.

However, as the announcement comes in the wake of an offer made by PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to MQM a few days back to sever cooperation with the PTI government and instead join the Sindh government of PPP, there is anxiety among the ruling party and its leadership swing into action to woo back the MQM. It is mainly because of the razor thin majority that the Government has at the Centre and shifting of even a few votes could make a big difference.

It is also understood that most of the problems of MQM voters have provincial dimension and it makes sense that the party enters into some cooperative arrangements with PPP as well. There are, however, bright chances that the Government would succeed in satisfying MQM, which has not gone too far and instead preferred keeping its door open for dialogue and discussion. We believe that instead of just opting for damage control when the damage is imminent, there should be regular consultations with allies and their genuine grievances taken care of in a timely manner.

Like this: Like Loading...