MoU signed for Coal fire power plant in Gwadar

QUETTA: Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain (rtd) Fazeel Asghar has said that the provincial government is taking measures to meet the electricity needs of Balochistan and an agreement of construction of a 300 MW coal-fired power plant in Gwadar had been made between Balochistan Energy Company and Chinese Company under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain (rtd) Fazeel Asghar has said that the provincial government is taking measures to meet the electricity needs of Balochistan and an agreement of construction of a 300 MW coal-fired power plant in Gwadar had been made between Balochistan Energy Company and Chinese Company under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between Balochistan Energy Company and Chinese Company here on Thursday.

He said that the construction of the power plant was sufficient to meet the ongoing construction needs in Gwadar and to meet the electricity needs in the future. “The construction of power plant will ensure electricity supply to the remote areas of Gwadar”, he said, adding that work would be initiated immediately after the land delivery to the Chinese company which would be completed within a period of three years.

This project will also provide employment opportunities to the youth of the province. The agreement was signed by the government of Balochistan’s Chief Executive Officer, Balochistan Energy Company, Shahriyar Taj and General Manager of Pak Power China Company. Chief Secretary said that to fulfill the requirement of energy 100-mw solar plant would also be established in Kuchlak which would start working by June.

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has signed between Chinese Company C.I.H.C and Provincial Energy Department of Balochistan for the construction of 300 MW coal fire Power house in Gwadar, here on Thursday. According to the memorandum of Understanding, Chinese company will construct the 300-MW coal fire power station at Gwadar.

Coal power project will be completed in three years time. Shaharyar Taj Secretary for Energy Department Government of Balochistan and Mr. Speed Lee from Chinese Company C.I.H.C signed on the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU. Chief Secretary Balochistan captain retired Fazeel Asghar was also present on the occasion. According to the terms and condition of the MoU between Government of Balochistan and Chinese Company C.I.H.C, 207 acres of land is being providing to the Chinese company on Lease bases.

Duration of the lease will be for 33 years. Project will be completed in 3 years. Earlier Chief Secretary Balochistan captain retired Fazeel Asghar said that coal utilize for 300-mega watt power project be import from South Africa. CHIC Group Global Co., Ltd had founded in Shanghai in 1997 to become an entrepreneurial leader in China’s rapidly growing economy.

In the earlier years, CHIC Group focused on three industry sectors in China: supply chain management solutions and logistics, domestic manufacturing and high-technology industries. Consistent with its strong international orientation, CHIC Group is registered in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) and its base is located in the great new development center in Pudong, Shanghai, China.

Like this: Like Loading...