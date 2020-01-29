Modern technology required to achieve past glory of PTV: Governor Balochistan

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan retired Justice Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday lamented over lack of digitalization in Pakistan Television Network added today PTV Bolan being broadcasted in 15 countries but still the transmission of PTV Bolan off-aired in many cities of Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan retired Justice Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday lamented over lack of digitalization in Pakistan Television Network added today PTV Bolan being broadcasted in 15 countries but still the transmission of PTV Bolan off-aired in many cities of Balochistan.

He shared these views while meeting with General Manage PTV Quetta Centre Muhammad Ayoub Babi and Program Manager Faheem Shah here in Governor House Quetta.

“PTV Bolan is the only sources in which we have been broadcasting news in local Balochi, Bravhi and Pashtoo languages while the channel has been fostering Balochistan’s culture globally.” Governor Balochistan said stressed upon digitalization in PTV.

He further said, PTV Network has produced best drams in the history of Pakistan but quality standard of national broadcast TV has tarnished due to lack of digitalization and modern equipment.

Governor Balochistan assured the GM PTV Quetta centre regarding his full support in provision of funds and lack of boosters.

Like this: Like Loading...