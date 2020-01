QUETTA: A coalminer died in an incident of coalmine in Duki district, Levies sources said on Monday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to levies, Victim namely Muhammad Akber resident of Muslim Bagh was working inside the mine when a trolley hit him. As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The body of deceased handed the body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. Levies force has registered a case.

