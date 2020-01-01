As the world, especially West, seems concerned about the international refugee crisis with severe acts of fencing the international borders, the number of ambitious migrants doesn’t seem to diminish in any way who take the long and arduous routes to the European countries for a promising future. A growing problem that currently plagues the country is the menace of human trafficking. Recently incident happened that a boat carrying 100 illegal migrants capsized in the Mediterranean Sea near the shore of Turkey. Seven people including Pakistanis were drowned in the incident. The illicit trade of human trafficking is thriving as Federal Investigation Agency and other law enforcing agencies feel handicapped to bring into action the relevant laws that have been codified under the Prevention of Smuggling of Migrant Act of 2018. There are known groups of human smugglers that operate in the provinces of Punjab Sindh and Baluchistan, who smuggle out thousands of people from the country via Iran and Turkey and hand over them to other such groups there to move them out to Greece by sea wherefrom the these illegal migrants reach to the destination of their choice, preferably Germany, Belgium and France. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), a total of 7,037 human trafficking cases were reported in Pakistan last year, and globally, as in Pakistan, around 80% of those trafficked are women and girls. Several major human trafficking problems affect Pakistan including bonded labour, sex slavery, forced marriages and forced begging. The most pervasive in our country, however, is the issue of bonded labour, in which a worker assumes an initial debt the non-payment of which ultimately pushes them into slavery. Although the FIA has had some success in tackling the problem, a lot more needs to be done to combat it.

In this regard, Balochistan being a bordering province with Iran and Afghanistan offers two established and well known routes being used by the human smugglers for their shabby business. These are land and sea routes via Iran Gulf countries and onwards to Europe.

One wonders how human traffickers are being able to drive the youth across the borders via the sea and land routes for more than half a century despite presence of heavy security personnel in this beleaguered province.

Many of them even lose their lives in cross border firings owing to threat perceptions of the states driven by international phenomenon of terrorism and cross border actions of militants. The mafia is perhaps involved in human trafficking for more than four decades and people travelling from Central Punjab to the Iranian border without being arrested at any point, notwithstanding a cluster of security check-points, also raises question marks as to what security lapses and loopholes still need to be addressed.

The headquarters of human trafficking is Central Punjab and most of the wanted or absconding criminals take this route from Central Punjab to absolve themselves from the legal consequences of their action but majority of them are driven by economic needs. The links of this business, if investigated, perhaps may lead to some outstanding political personalities whose fortune lie in its roots.

It may be mentioned that the people of Balochistan or Sindh avoid such ambitious journeys and cases suggest that majority are from Central Punjab, Afghan nationals and people from KP. It is a billion dollar business and regulated, operated and controlled from Central Punjab. The border guards presumably take orders directly from Central Punjab where the bastion of the mafia has its strongholds. The poor people pay millions for this misadventure with no fruits to reap, landing not only themselves but their families in a plethora of troubles. . Hence, youth of the country prefer the risky option of illegal immigration in the pursuit of getting employment abroad and earn better living for themselves and their families.

