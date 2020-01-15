Maryam Nawaz’s ECL case: LHC directs NAB to submit reply till Jan 21

LAHORE Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday has sought reply from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) till January 21 on a plea filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz for the removal of her name from Exit Control List (ECL).

According to details, a two-member bench of LHC heard the petition demanding to declare the decision of putting Maryam’s name on ECL as illegal and non constitutional.

During the proceedings, the PML-N leader has requested the court to allow her to travel abroad for six weeks only.

Subsequently, the court has directed the bureau to submit its stance and adjourned the hearing.

On Tuesday, federal cabinet had decided to include names of Maryam Nawaz and PML-N lawmaker Javed Latif in ECL in the case pertaining to Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption.

Earlier, LHC had declared Maryam Nawaz’s petition seeking removal of her name from Exit Control List (ECL) as inadmissible and directed her to approach the interior ministry.

In November, Maryam Nawaz had been granted bail by LHC in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case against two surety bonds worth 10 million and submission of her passport.

On August 8, NAB team had detained Maryam Nawaz outside the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore for skipping appearance in Chaudhry Sugar Mills due to meeting with her father Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz was unable to provide the required details of foreign investment in sugar mills while she was also failed to satisfy the bureau regarding source of income for purchasing the shares. NAB had also claimed that three foreigners had transferred 11000 shares worth millions of rupees on Maryam Nawaz’s name.

On July 19, accountability court had turned down petition of NAB claiming Maryam Nawaz had produced a bogus trust deed in Avenfield reference.

Judge Mohammad Bashir had declared anti-corruption watchdog’s appeal as unmaintainable and ruled that no action can be taken in this regard until the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Maryam’s petition against the Avenfield properties verdict.

On July 6, 2018, accountability judge Mohammad Bashir had convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield properties reference and sentenced them 10 years and 07 years imprisonment, respectively.

In the verdict, judge Bashir had declared that “The trust deeds produced by the accused Maryam Nawaz were also found bogus… In view of the role of this accused Maryam Nawaz, she is convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for seven years with fine of two million pounds.”

She was arrested and shifted to Adiala jail. Later, in September 2018, and was released from jail after the Islamabad High Court suspended her prison sentence.