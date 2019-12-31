Man, women killed for honour in Bolan

QUETTA: A woman and man were gunned down by armed men in the name of honour killing in Mach area of Bolan district here on Tuesday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: A woman and man were gunned down by armed men in the name of honour killing in Mach area of Bolan district here on Tuesday.

Police said that armed men opened firing on them, resulting killing on the spot as they received multiple bullet injuries.

Deceased identified as Habib-Ur-Rehman and Nazia Bibi. Police rushed to the site after receiving information and shifted bodies to district hospital Mach for autopsy. Later bodies handed over to the families. “It honor killing issue,” police officials said, adding that the accused escaped from the scene after killing. No arrest was reported so far.

