QUETTA: A man was shot dead by unknown armed men on Wednesday in Balochistan`s district Ziarat.

Police said, incident occurred in Sanjavi town, where unknown armed men shot and killed Nawab Khan Nasir Khan. The body was shifted to civil hospital Sanjavi.

The deceased was wanted to Duki police in a murder case of his wife, police said.

