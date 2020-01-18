Man dies of suffocation in Quetta

QUETTA: Emitting of poisonous gas from burning coals in a room caused a man suffocated to death and his young son to faint on Saturday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Police said, incident reported from Faqir Muhammad Road, where the victims Manzoor Ahmed and his son Muhammad Umar were using coals for heating inside their room, last night both went to sleep and due to cold weather they did not lit off the burning coals.

The toxic gas emitting from the burning coals accumulated in the room that caused one of them dead while other to faint.

After receiving information, the police with rescuers reached to the site and shifted both to the hospital, where the body was handed over to heirs after autopsy.

The police said, the ill-fated family belongs to district Narowal of Panjab province and after the necessary proceedings the body had been sent to his native town.

