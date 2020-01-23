Winter is here in full swing – and with it, the now traditional winter greeting of low gas supply. It is also low gas pressure that has made it near impossible for them to cook food or heat water. Both industrial and domestic consumers had complained of low pressure in most parts of the country and unannounced suspension of gas supplies in some areas in the last several weeks. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Winter is here in full swing – and with it, the now traditional winter greeting of low gas supply. It is also low gas pressure that has made it near impossible for them to cook food or heat water. Both industrial and domestic consumers had complained of low pressure in most parts of the country and unannounced suspension of gas supplies in some areas in the last several weeks. But the two authorities in charge of supply and much more fail to acknowledge the problem. Members of the Provincial Assembly staged a sit-in against the reduction of gas pressure in Quetta. Provincial assembly members elected from Quetta protested outside the Sui gas office, ending their sit-in after the assurance of gas authorities.

Six members elected from Quetta in Balochistan Assembly protested against reduction in gas pressure in provincial capital Quetta, while staging sit-in outside Sui Southern Gas Company office, as they raised slogans against the gas pressure reduction and alleged misconduct of Sui gas officials. Addressing the participants of the sit-in, Opposition Leader in Balochistan Assembly Malik Sikandar Advocate said that “we are representing the 2.2 million people of Quetta in the protest”. “SSGC officials assured of resolving the problem of gas pressure reduction till January 20. Our demands were not accepted despite the talks, when the people of Quetta will not get gas, we do not need gas office in Quetta,” Malik Sikandar said and added that people of Quetta are forced to protest, if their demands are not acknowledged, they will expand their protest.

After several hours of sit-in, talks were held and gas officials gave assurances of resolving the issue of gas low pressure within couple of days, as MPAs ended their protest. Gas officials said the demand for gas has increased due to severe cold after record snowfall. However, they assured that the gas pressure issue would be resolved within two to three days. Gas was discovered in Sui in early 1950s and whole of Pakistan is benefitted from this source of energy. However, promises have always been made, but the reality has remained different regardless of which party has been in power. Low gas pressure has been a regular feature for the last many years due to a failure to fix the distribution system. But this year, the situation is pinching consumers more because of the cumulative impact of the steep price increase for domestic users and the pressure factor. This is in spite of the fact that honest consumers are paying to cover the gas distribution companies’ losses on account of theft and inefficiencies.

Despite tall claims by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) about improving the gas pressure in Balochistan, there was no supply of natural gas to most parts of the province.The Federal Government and it huge profit earning gas organisations failed to finance the project to provide natural gas to Khuzdar, Turbat, Panjgur, Bela, Kharan, Dalbandin, Kohlu, Barkhan, Loralai, Pishin, Qila Abdullah and Chaman. The gas consumption in the Punjab is close to 80 percent while in Balochistan it is negligible. Natural gas from Balochistan fed the whole country for six decades and it is continuing to do so at the moment.

Natural gas should be used for infrastructure development of Balochistan ensuring development and prosperity among the people. So far gas is denied to the people of Balochistan, the chances for industrial development are doomed. The Senators and Members of the National Assembly should take up the issue and keep the Government under pressure to extend the basic infrastructure facility to all parts of Balochistan without any discrimination. Natural gas should be used for infrastructure development of Balochistan ensuring development and prosperity among the people.

