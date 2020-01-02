Light rain likely in Karachi on Monday

Light rainfall is expected in Karachi on Monday night as a westerly wave currently affecting upper parts of the country likely to reach the port city by next week. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Light rainfall is expected in Karachi on Monday night as a westerly wave currently affecting upper parts of the country likely to reach the port city by next week.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the rain may also cause the mercury to drop in the city, which is already experiencing cold weather due to Siberian winds.

Director Met Sardar Sarfaraz said that the temperature is expected to rise from tomorrow with the mercury expected to be measure around 10 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather expert, January is a colder month as compared to December in Pakistan, and the weathermen are expecting the cold wave to continue through the month.

Pakistan is in the grip of severe cold and temperatures in hilly areas have dropped below the freezing point, while in the plains of Punjab and Sindh, extremely cold conditions are also being experienced.

In Balochistan, the temperature dropped to -3 degrees Celsius on the previous night, the PMD official said. People have been advised to take the necessary precautions before venturing outside their homes.

Like this: Like Loading...