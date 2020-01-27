LEAs thwart smuggling bid, seizes 28,000 liters Iranian diesel

QUETTA: The law enforcing agencies on Monday thwarted smuggling attempts and seized cache of drug and twenty-eight-thousand liters Iranian diesel. Frontier Corps (South) Taftan Riffles carried out a search operation in border town Mashkel and foiled an attempt of smuggling around 270kg Opium to across the border. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The law enforcing agencies on Monday thwarted smuggling attempts and seized cache of drug and twenty-eight-thousand liters Iranian diesel. Frontier Corps (South) Taftan Riffles carried out a search operation in border town Mashkel and foiled an attempt of smuggling around 270kg Opium to across the border.

The worth of seized drug was said to be in millions, so far no arrested was report in this regard. Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Dalbandin, on tip-off raided a suspected hideout in Talab area, and recovered huge quantity of drug including 448ki Opium, 116Kg Chars and 53kg Marphin.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Custom officials detained an oil tanker with twenty-eight-thousand liters Iranian diesel, during the checking at Surab check-post. Reportedly, the drive was managed to flee.

