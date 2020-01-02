Lashkari raps Balochistan govt for not paying attention on UoB’s financial crisis

QUETTA: Central leader of Balochistan National Party Mengal Nawabzada Haji Lashkari Raisani has slammed provincial government over neglecting province’s mother’s financial turmoil adding 2020 should be year of education in Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“We are being told that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPED) would change fortune of Balochistan but in ground, province’s mother university has been pleagued with worst financial crisis.” Haji Lashkari Raisani said in his first message of 2020.

He termed the financial crisis ad deliberate attempt to shut educational doors for provincial youth added ironically the whole country expecting economic stability through Gawadar Port but University of Balochistan seeking government’s attention in order to continue educational activities at province’s biggest university,

“2020 should be year of education in Balochistan and our youth should divert their whole attention toward educational activities in order to protect provincial rights.” Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani stressed upon youth.

He urged special grant for Balochistan University in order to steer the varsity out from financial woes.

