Langove distributes compensation cheques among victim of Mastung Blast

At least 160 people including Balochistan Awami Party’s candidate Nawabzada Siraj Raisani were killed and more than hundreds injured in Mastung’s election rally suicide blast.

The cheque distribution ceremony was held in Quetta in which Meer Zia Langove disturbed cheques among injured and victims of Mastung blast.

DG Levis Mujeeb ur Rehman Qumbrani, Deputy Commissioner Mastung Habibullah and other government officers were present in the cheque distribution ceremony.

Talking with the heirs and injured of Mastung Blast Provincial Minister expressed his grief over one of deadliest bombings in Balochistan added the money can’t heal the wounds of injured and victims of that blast but provincial government would continue assisting those lost their loved-ones.

“Provincial Government has been utilizing all available resources in order to curb terrorism and criminal activities while a strong nexus has been established among LEAs and district administrations in the province.” Langove added.

The provincial government has distributed cheques of rupees 110 million rupees among victims of Mastung blast in which 1.5 million for martyrs and half million for injured.

