Langove directs PDMA officials to stay alert

QUETTA: Provincial Minister for Home and PDMA Meer Zia Langove has directed Provincial Disaster Management Authority to make sure relief arrangements during predicted rain and snowfall spat across Balochistan.

“Warm blankets, food items, sweaters and tents being departed to areas receiving torrential rains snowfall hence PDMA and Deputy Commissioners should be high-alert in order to ensure provision of quick relief.” Zia Langove said while talking to media on Thursday.

He further said, tough recent spate of rains and snowfall commences in many parts of Balochistan thus provincial government utilizing all resources to make sure provision of relief to poor masses or effected by rain and snowfall.

“Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) preparing necessary arrangements following snowfall and rain seasons in the province while government sent machinery in areas affected by heavy snowfall in order to restore traffic.”

Langove said vowed zero-tolerance in relief operations. He added, peace has been restored in Balochistan due to positive vision of policies of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani.

