Land sliding on Gilgit-Skardu Road: Pak Army rescues stranded persons

SKARDU Pakistan Army on Friday rescued hundreds of persons who were stranded on both sides of the road after a massive land sliding blocked the Gilgit-Skardu Road the previous day.

Pakistan Army used the helicopter to rescue stranded passengers including women, children and elderly persons. The rescued persons were shifted to Gilgit and Skardu.

A massive land sliding in Bishu area near Skardu on Thursday night had blocked the Gilgit-Skardu Road has for all kinds of traffic and hundreds of vehicles were stranded on both sides of the road in the area where temperature was well below freezing point.

