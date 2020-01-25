Land sliding on Gilgit-Skardu Road: Pak Army rescues stranded persons

SKARDU Pakistan Army on Friday rescued hundreds of persons who were stranded on both sides of the road after a massive land sliding blocked the Gilgit-Skardu Road the previous day.
Pakistan Army used the helicopter to rescue stranded passengers including women, children and elderly persons. The rescued persons were shifted to Gilgit and Skardu.
A massive land sliding in Bishu area near Skardu on Thursday night had blocked the Gilgit-Skardu Road has for all kinds of traffic and hundreds of vehicles were stranded on both sides of the road in the area where temperature was well below freezing point.