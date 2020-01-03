KWSB to supply water to Karachi’s rural parts

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that while keeping in view the long-standing demand of millions of people of rural and far flunge areas of Karachi have been placed under the control of Karachi Water & Sewerage Board to redress the problems of water and sewerage in the areas and to supply the water to the residents of rural areas and to moderanize the sewerage system. He expressed these views while talking to the media persons. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that while keeping in view the long-standing demand of millions of people of rural and far flunge areas of Karachi have been placed under the control of Karachi Water & Sewerage Board to redress the problems of water and sewerage in the areas and to supply the water to the residents of rural areas and to moderanize the sewerage system. He expressed these views while talking to the media persons.

He said that the governing body of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board in its meeting decided that all the rural areas have been provided water by the water board and also provides new lines for sewerage problems of this deprived areas.

The Minister further said that the governing body of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board has issued orders to re-administer all the rural areas in the Karachi District Council to facilitate water sewerage system in these areas. He also said that water projects under the District Council and Public Health Engineering and all the sewerage projects will be handled by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that these areas were under control of water board in 2017, but later under the policy, they could not be in the orbit of the water board, but now the Governing Body of Water board has approved re-administration of these areas in Karachi Water & Sewerage Board. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that after this approval, the Water Board will now post Superintending Engineer, XEN (Civil) and XEN (E&M) there in the next 3 days for lookafter the issues of the areas.

He said that after this decision all the rural areas where the water board was already supplying water under the bulk water supply will now improve the quality and quantity and supply of water.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that by handling the sewerage issues on modern lines in all these rural areas so it would be possible to solve the problems faced by the people of the areas. The Minister said that Karachi Water and Sewerage Board can now increase its revenue by collecting water and sewerage bills from these areas.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah further said that this initiative will improve the system by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board. He said our Government is trying to improve the sewerage, sanitation and water supply in those areas on priority bass to resolve the long lasting issues of the people of the areas.

