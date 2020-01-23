KP government unable to enhance Sehat Insaf Card program

PESHAWAR The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government is unable to expand the Sehat Insaf Card scheme by hundred percent despite claims as the program is facing delays.

According to details, the provincial regime had announced to provide free medical treatment facility to six million families but the cards have been given to only 2.2 million families which are less than half of the KP population.

The officials told that the present cost of the Sehat Insaf Card scheme is Rs 6 billion which will surge to Rs 18-20 billion when the cards will be provided to all families of the province.

KP government has also announced to provide medical facilities over national identity card. The administration has claimed that the Sehat Insaf Card program will be revived this year.