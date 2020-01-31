Keeping CPEC on fast track

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a project on an epic scale and is going to impact across sub-Saharan Africa, into the subcontinent and then into Central Asia. Chairing a high-level review meeting regarding progress on various projects under the CPEC here, the prime minister stressed the need to fully benefit from Chinese experience in social sectors, especially in poverty reduction and agriculture. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a project on an epic scale and is going to impact across sub-Saharan Africa, into the subcontinent and then into Central Asia. Chairing a high-level review meeting regarding progress on various projects under the CPEC here, the prime minister stressed the need to fully benefit from Chinese experience in social sectors, especially in poverty reduction and agriculture. The prime minister gave directives to the CPEC Authority to accelerate implementation of various projects in the second phase of CPEC. He said that the ongoing development projects under the CPEC should be completed on a fast-track basis and directed to give a final shape to the consultation process of the future projects on priority.

Lauding the time-tested friendship with China, he said that China had always supported Pakistan during difficult times and CPEC was a manifestation of the multi-dimensional partnership between the two countries. The prime minister asked the relevant ministries to set a completion period and emphasized upon making the inter-ministerial coordination more effective to achieve desired results within the appointed time frame. He also directed to brief him in the upcoming review meeting on the the projects falling under the CPEC second phase, including their completion period, implementation, removal of hurdles and the future mechanism. The prime minister was briefed in detail over the progress on the short, medium and long terms CPEC projects .

There is no denying the fact that Gwadar would be the future hub of commercial activities and would emerge as mother port of the region. CPEC a vast project was never going to proceed at a uniform speed across all its diverse elements and it has not, and it has also run up against the local inability to resolve long-standing problems and a tendency to prevarication and procrastination that act as a drag anchor. There are multiple delays and failures-to-thrive across the entire spectrum, with some of the affected projects being core to the entire enterprise. Gwadar is destined to be a great project in years to come or a game changer in the entire in its real sense for that Balo­chistan government has exempted Gwadar Free Zone from provincial taxes for five years and decided to set up special economic zones and new industrial estates in the province. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the provincial cabinet on Friday.

A duty-free zone along the lines of the Dubai and Singapore models, expert and shipping gurus rule out any direct competition with regional free ports, but say those setting up industries will have most to gain from the tax exemption. Gwadar deep-sea port will revive trade links between China and Central Asian States extending Cargo facilities to both. It will help Pakistan earn a substantial amount in transit fee. It has huge potential in the sector of transit and transshipment trade. It will provide the nearest approach to the warm waters to both Central Asian states and Western China. Given the economic challenges faced by Pakistan, the second phase of CPEC is very important to take forward the country on the path of sustainable development and create thousands of new job opportunities for the youth. Therefore, the government must give priority to the establishment of special economic zones with provision of all the facilities there so that the Chinese friends can relocate their industries there without any further delay.

Whether Pakistan is in a position to up its game to reap the greatest benefit from this its greatest opportunity in decades remains an open question, not least whether there is a Pakistani workforce that can deliver infrastructure on time and within budget and has the right skills for the jobs-mix. Try harder. We suggest the Prime Minister to regularly monitor the progress on the CPEC-related projects and give timelines to their cabinet members for their timely execution. Doing so will also help counter the negative propaganda unleashed by different quarters against this game changer project.

