Kashmir solidarity rally held in Nasirabad

QUETTA: A rally was taken out to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and condemned anti Muslim law which was passed in India’s parliament. The solidarity rally led by Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Zafar Ali Muhammad Shai and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)’s district organizer Mir Ghulam Nabi Umrani which was carried out from Deputy Commissioner Office on Sunday, said press release issued here. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: A rally was taken out to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and condemned anti Muslim law which was passed in India’s parliament. The solidarity rally led by Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Zafar Ali Muhammad Shai and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)’s district organizer Mir Ghulam Nabi Umrani which was carried out from Deputy Commissioner Office on Sunday, said press release issued here.

Assistant Commissioner Ghulam Hussain Bhangar, Tesildar Bhadur Khan, tribal leader Sakhi Abdul Raouf Lehri, Xen B and R Akbar Ali Lashari, Secretary Market Muhammad Aslam Laghari, principle of degree college Nasirabad, other departments of officials along with other employees and large number of civil societiy members attended the rally. The rally marched main different routs of the areas and accumulated at DC Office.

Participants of the rally held placards inscribed with fervor of Kashmiri people and raised slogans against aggression of India in Occupied Kashmir “Kashmir is part of Pakistan”. The participants also chanted slogans against anti Muslim policy of Indian government.

Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Zafar Ali Muhammad Shai said Indian government and it’s Army were utilizing its each efforts to suppress voice of Kashmiri people while such black policies were foil by people of Kasmir through their positive struggle there. He said people including women, children, and aged men are being deprived from all basic facilities including health, clean water, education, network and mobile services due to several consecutive days of crefews.

Zafar Ali Muhammad Shai further said time has come that International Human Organizations should play their due role to resolve cause of Kashmir according to charter of United Nation because solution of Kashmir was very significant for maintaining peace of regional.

“Pakistan will always support the Kashmir at each platform of International Organisations under diplomatic till achievement of self-determination right of Kasmiri people” , he said, saying people of Balochistan stand with people of Kashmi in difficult time.

Like this: Like Loading...