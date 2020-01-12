Kamal vows to mobilise all resources for relief in rain, snow hit areas

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan said that all concerned departments have been made functional to deal with unusual heavy snowfall in Balochistan who were taking all possible steps to provide relief to the affected people and open all blocked national highways. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan said that all concerned departments have been made functional to deal with unusual heavy snowfall in Balochistan who were taking all possible steps to provide relief to the affected people and open all blocked national highways.

He said this taking to newsmen during his visit to the control room of the Provincial disaster management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan, here on Sunday Evening. Minister for Home and Tribal affairs Balochistan Mir Zia Ahmed Langov was also present on the occasion.

He said that some National Highways got blocked by the heavy snowfall, but by the immediate and tiring efforts of the provincial disaster management, authority Balochistan, District Managements and other concerned departments, all the highways are open for the traffic.

“All available resources are being utilized to provide maximum possible facilities to the people of rain and snowfall affected areas. Provincial Disaster Management Authority has ration and other stuff in bulk” told by CM Balochistan.

Chief Minister Balochistan met the officials of the PDMA and directed them every measure to provide maximum possible relief to the effected people. The director general of PDMA Balochistan Imran Zarkoon gave a detailed briefing to the Chief Minister on the rescue and relief operations and also on the conditions of snowfall and rain in the province.

Earlier Chief Minister Balochistan also visited Quetta to Kuchlak road and observed the rain and snow situation on the national highway. Secretary Communication Balochistan Noor-ul- Ameen Mengal was also with him. Mr. Mengal informed the Chief Minister about the steps taken for opening blocked roads.

Quetta, Ziarat and northern areas of Balochistan witnessed the second spell of snowfall on Saturday forcing the closure of Quetta-Ziarat National Highway for traffic. Queues of vehicles were stranded at Khojak top near Chaman after heavy snow. Amid freezing temperatures, gas pressure reduction and load shedding added to the miseries of the people in parts of province, including Quetta. Citizens faced difficulties in the severe cold.

“Communication and Works and Irrigation departments need to be more alert to keenly monitor the situation on highways and dams,” said Kamal directing PDMA officials to prepare for handling any emergency-like situation.

Like this: Like Loading...