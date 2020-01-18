Kamal accuses centre of ignoring Balochistan in snow-rain calamity

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Saturday slammed Federal Government for leaving Balochistan helpless despite the province battered by snowfall and downpour adding I assume Balochistan never remained in Federal Government’s priorities. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Saturday slammed Federal Government for leaving Balochistan helpless despite the province battered by snowfall and downpour adding I assume Balochistan never remained in Federal Government’s priorities.

He shared these views on Saturday while chairing a meeting to review the relief and rescue operations being carried-out in Balochistan’s areas hit by heavy snowfall and torrential rains.

“Federal Secretary Energy, Chairman NHA, Chairman NDMA and MD SSGC should have reached in Balochistan as the province battered by snowfall and rain calamity but Federal Government set a precedent that Balochistan never remained in its priority.” Jam Kamal said lamented over lack of interest of centre toward Balochistan despite people of Balochistan witness natural calamity.

Provincial Ministers Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Saleem Ahmed Khosa, Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel ASghar, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretary Finance and other government’s officials were present in the meeting.

“Unfortunately National Highway Authority didn’t fulfil its responsibility toward people of Balochistan stuck by heavy snowfall and rains hence provincial government restore highways with own available resources.” Jam Kamal said added NHA has to establish its permanent centre in Muslim Bagh.

He further said, not a single department can confront natural disaster because the calamity could have been controlled through joint efforts, “ Instead of helping the most neglected province in natural disaster, Federal Government left us alone which sent a negative impression among people of Balochistan.” Jam Kamal said.

CM Balochistan directed Provincial Disaster Management Authority to establish strengthened operation and coordination system in order to handle natural calamity with more professional way adding trained staff should be available in PDMA office.

He also directed DG PDMA to submit a thorough report comprising on need required to PDMA.

“More rain and snowfall predicted in Balochistan thus PDMA and concerned departments should prepare early arrangements in order to ensure timely relief to people of Balochistan.” Jam Kamal said lauded the efforts of PDMA, C&W, District Administration, Frontier Corps, Police and Levis Force in relief and rescue operations in Balochistan.

Provincial Government has decided to establish relief camps in all Tehseel Headquarters in order to ensure provision of facilities to snowfall and rain effected people.

Briefing the Chief Minister Balochistan, Chief Secretary capt retd Fazeel Asghar has said, PDMA had issued alerts and traffic advisories following predicted snowfall and rain last week, “Total 20 people were killed in snowfall and rain affected areas, 176 mud houses demolished while 393 damaged to.” CS Balochistan said added 8000 acers agriculture land damaged by snowfall and torrential rains.

