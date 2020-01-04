JUI Hashmi slams provincial govt for failing to resolve key issues

QUETTA: Provincial Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi has said that the government lacks interests in solving public problems, eliminating corruption and giving rights to Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Provincial Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi has said that the government lacks interests in solving public problems, eliminating corruption and giving rights to Balochistan.

Ordinances are being patronized by corrupt elements by facilitating escape. Gas crisis, unemployment and corruption are on the rise today, in Balochistan. No relief is being given to the people by federal government,” Maulana Hashmi expressed these views while addressing the inaugural session of the first session of the Provincial Council meeting. Members of the Shura, Provincial leaders and provincial organisers also attended the meeting.

Abdul Haq Hashmi said that eradication of inflation, unemployment is not the priority of the government. “Empty promises, unrealistic claims are being made only. Acquisition of heavy interest loans remains the only target of the government”.

For this reason, the country’s industrialists, traders and well-educated investors have decided to go abroad, which is a matter of worry. Attention should be given to the development of Balochistan, he added.

“The Jamaat-e-Islami raised the nation’s pride by supporting the principles of the government, not the government,” Maualna Abdul Haq Hashmi said. The implementation plan for 2020 was approved during the meeting, as previous report was submitted. Overall situation of the province was also reviewed on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, Abdul Haq Hashmi said that the government put salt on the Kashmir issue instead of rubbing wounds on the people of Kashmir. “We have to end our debt by eliminating costly debt, lawlessness and endangering the future of the country, especially the youth. Provide better opportunities for employment and education” he said.

He insisted, “the country shall be run in accordance with its Islamic ideals to end conspiracies. The government will have to correct its own destiny otherwise it will not be in the interests of the country and the current government cannot end poverty”.

He said that government did not provide relief to the poor, neither the measures nor the policy can be formulated.

The IMF’s employees cannot run the country through diplomacy and heavy interest loans. It is a way for the nation to get stuck in the swamp of slavery. The welfare of the nation in salvation. “Instead of misrepresenting the government, the government will have to take the steps based on truth and policy. “No policy, action will be tolerated against the ideology of the country. Practical steps will be taken to make the government’s policies sound” he added.

