Japanese senior minister, COAS discuss range of issues

RAWALPINDI: Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Japan H.E Kanasugi Kenji on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

RAWALPINDI: Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Japan H.E Kanasugi Kenji on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters pertaining to mutual interest, overall regional situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields came under discussion during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.

Like this: Like Loading...