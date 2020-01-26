Jam Kamal to remain Balochistan CM: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Sunday said Jam Kamal Khan would continue as Chief Minister of Balochistan, rejecting impression of any rift within the party or ruling alliance in the province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Sunday said Jam Kamal Khan would continue as Chief Minister of Balochistan, rejecting impression of any rift within the party or ruling alliance in the province.

“Jam Kamal is our party leader and performing well. We are satisfied with him and by the grace of Allah Almighty, Jam Sahib will continue as CM Balochistan,” he said while addressing a press conference along with Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo here.

Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri were also present on the occasion.

The Senate chairman said Bizenjo had been requested for a meeting to address his concerns and “today the issue stands resolved.” Answering a question, he said his party was in majority and if someone moved a no-confidence motion against the chief minister in Balochistan Assembly “We will face it.”

Pervez Khattak said difference of opinion within the party was not a new thing, and if there was an issue, it was resolved amicably. He said the prime minister had constituted a committee to meet with allied parties and remove their concerns.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) governments in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were working in a smooth manner and all confronted political issues had been tackled effectively.

Replying to a question, Khattak said disciplinary action would be taken against whosoever violated the party discipline.

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo thanked the party leaders for listening to his concerns and giving assurance to address them. He acknowledged the role of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, saying that whenever there was any issue in Balochistan, he (Sanjrani) came forward for its resolution.

Bizenjo expressed confidence that the committee would attentively listen to the concerns of his party (Balochistan Awami Party) members and address them. “We want strong Pakistan and Balochistan by moving forward for betterment of the province.”

