Jahangir Tareen is the backbone of PTI: Asif Tareen

QUETTA: Provincial Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Balochistan Chapter Muhammad Asif Tareen said Jahangir Tareen plays as the role of backbone in party, adding interest for the uplift of Balochistan is praise worth.

In a statement after telephonically with Jahangir Tareen, he said that Jahangir Tareen has been apprised of the latest political situation of the province including power load shedding, low gas pressure and situation caused by recent snowfall in the province.

He said Jahangir Tareen assured to adopt measures for addressing the issues on urgent basis. He added the role of Jahangir Tareen in party has always remained exemplary. He further remarked that all and sundry know the part played by Jahangir Tareen in granting triumph to the party at centre and his untiring efforts ultimately paved way for Imran Khan to assume the responsibilities of Prime Minister.

Muhammad Asif Tareen said that prior to coming into power, party in particular was passing through crucial period but despite suffering from cancer disease, Jahangir Tareen preferred the passion to help Imran Khan reach his distinction to sparing time for the treatment of disease he suffered. Consequently, the dream of Jahangir Tareen materialized when party assumed power and Imran Khan became Prime Minister.

He said what Jahangir Tareen promised that has been fulfilled by materializing the revolutionary vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Imran Khan.

The role of Jahangir Tareen would be crucial in redressing the grievances of Balochistan adding that it is hoped that he will bring the current situation of Balochistan into the notice of Imran Khan and other concerns Federal Ministers, he added.

