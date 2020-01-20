IG FC south Saeed Nagira hails paramilitary forces

QUETTA: Inspector General Frontier Corps (South) Balochistan Maj Gen Saeed Ahmed Nagira has hailed the services of paramilitary forces for helping the people at any disaster besides maintaining peace and protecting borders. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Inspector General Frontier Corps (South) Balochistan Maj Gen Saeed Ahmed Nagira has hailed the services of paramilitary forces for helping the people at any disaster besides maintaining peace and protecting borders.

He was addressing a passing-out parade of 65-Batch of Frontier Corps (South) here in Bela of district Lasbela.

He was accompanied Commandant FC Awaran Militia Col Murad Hussain and Sector Commander West Balochistan Brig Saqib Mirza.

Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Dr. Waqar Hassan Cheema including tribal elders, civil armed officers and a large number of locals were attended the ceremony.

While speaking on the event, IG FC (South) termed the people of province patriot and said their struggle for peaceful and developed Pakistan cannot be turn down.

There is no Nogo area located in the province, few elements those were rejected by self-respecting people of the province are part of conspiracies against the country just for the seeks of their so called masers, he added.

Urging the youth to counter such propaganda against the country spreading through social media, he said enemies will fail to mislead the youth.

Like this: Like Loading...