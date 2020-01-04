IG FC lauds forces role in restoring peace in Dera Bugti

QUETTA: The Inspector General of Frontier Corps Major General Fayaz Hussain Shah on Saturday visited Sar Lop area of Dera Bugti and participated in peace tribal Jirga held in the area. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Peace has been restored in every corner of Balochistan due to colossal sacrifices of Security Forces and people of the province, now we must have to utilize our expertise for development of Education in Balochistan.” IG FC Major General Fayaz Hussain Shah said announced educational scholarship for three hundred local children of Dera Bugti.

Deputy Commissioner Dera Bugti Dr. Yasir Bazi, Chief of Shambani Vadera Ghulam Nabi Shambani and local elders were present in the occasion. “Frontier Corps Balochistan along with provincial government working for the development of Balochistan.” IG FC added.

Major General Fayaz Hussain Shah stressed upon tribes to end tribal enmities and work together for development of Dera Bugti.

