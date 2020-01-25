IG Balochistan inaugurates 15 Helpline Center

QUETTA: Inspector General of Police Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt on Saturday inaugurated Balochistan Polices’ Shaheed Rahem Buksh 15 helpline centre in Dera Allah Yar vowing to continue protecting lives and properties of people of Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Inspector General of Police Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt on Saturday inaugurated Balochistan Polices’ Shaheed Rahem Buksh 15 helpline centre in Dera Allah Yar vowing to continue protecting lives and properties of people of Balochistan.

“Balochistan Police has rendered colossal sacrifice for people of Balochistan while despite numerous attacks, the police force has been confronting terrorists from the front-line.” IG Police said while addressing the inauguration ceremony in Dera Allah Yar.

Provincial Minister for Transport Umar Khan Jamali, DIG Naseerabad Shuhab Azeem Lehri, Deputy Commissioner Agha Shair Zaman, SP Jaffarabad Syed Ali Asif Shah and police officiasl were present in the ceremony. IGP Mohsin Hassan Butt said, progress continue on safe city projects in cities facing burgeoning population while close-monitoring cameras would be installed in all cities in order to keep close-eye on criminal activities,

“Dera Allah Yar has turned as an urban area while despite having Balochistan-Sindh bordering division, law and order situation is under-controlled in Naseerabad division.” IGP Balochistan said pledged full support and job quota for the families of police martyrs. Provincial Minister Meer Umar Khan Jamali has informed the IGP regarding burgeoning population in Dera Allah Yar urged him to establish Sadar Police Station and more police-check points at Old Rojahan.

Mohsin Hassan Butt has assured to restore police check-point in the area added Balochistan Police would submit a feasibility report to provincial government regarding Sadar Police Station in Dera Murad Jamali.

“We have purchased more vehicles and motorbikes for police face that would be delivered to all DIGs in Balochistan in order to increase patrolling across the province.” IGP said vowed to eliminate criminal activities from Balochistan.

