Heavy rains cause colossal damage in Makran

QUETTA: The mercury dropped to below the freezing point in Quetta and most of other districts of Balochistan with recent spell of snowfall and rainfall in the province. Due to snow on roads heavy machinery are being utilized to restore communication in villages to help in the rehabilitation process in Balochistan.

Relief work in different parts of Balochistan continued in last phase, as snow starting to melt in the northern areas. “Ration and tents were dropped in Lakpass, Shabaan and Kan Mahtarzai via aerial,” Chief Minister Balochistan said. He added, “Newly donated ambulances shall be now sent to interior places.

The second phase of snow is going on, teams are mobilising and gone for ration distribution and relief, and for damage assessments each DC is tasked to make comprehensive reports”. According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, recent rains damaged houses in Makran. 148 houses were collapsed in different areas of Makran, while 341 houses partially damaged in area. Exterior walls of 499 houses in Kech were also collapsed.

A road bridge in Kech was damaged due to flood, while no loss of life reported from Makran division, PDMA officials told who claims that rescue and relief operation in the area continues. After several days of rains and snowfall in Chaman and the surrounding areas have cleared. Heavy rains and snowfall had stopped in Chaman city and surrounding areas, and the Kozhak top Road, which was closed due to heavy snow, caused the city of Chaman to be disconnected from the other parts of country for three days.

The FC and the district administration have removed the snow from the Kozhak highway for traffic, but so far the road to Toba Achakzai is closed. After the restoration of traffic on the Chaman Quetta highway, the life in the city of Chaman restored and the shops and markets of the city started to open. Since the heavy snowfall and rains, the city continues to suffer from electricity load shedding.

Vehicles were stuck in snow for four days near Bostan. “More than 300 vehicles were stranded for four days due to heavy snow,” Deputy Commissioner Pishin Qaim Lashari told. Though, administration had alerted the passengers in advance about the situation. DC said that National Highway near Bostan has been cleared for the traffic.

Partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of Balochistan while very cold in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Ziarat, Qila Saifullah, Chaman and Mastung. National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) with the coordinated efforts of Provincial Disaster Management (PDMA) and other concerned functionaries were fully active and continuing operation to rescue precious lives and properties of Balochistan and other snow-rain hit areas.

