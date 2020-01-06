Heavy rain, snowfall cripples life in Balochistan

QUETTA: Heavy rainfall in different districts of Balochistan and snowfall in some parts of the mountainous region has increased the intensity of the cold, as due to the strong rise in river drains in different districts of the province, people are experiencing difficulties. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

After the gas, electricity shutdown has worsened the situation in Provincial capital, Quetta, which becomes a river. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather is expected to improve over the next 24 hours. According to the details, the provincial capital Quetta, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Ziarat, Loralai, Qalat, Sibi, Kharan, Dalbandin, Zhob, Osta Mohammed, Naseerabad, Surab and Jhil Magsi are among other districts and areas where rain continued on the second day.

Intermittent rains and snowfall continued in some hilly areas, where rain and snow not only saw the increase in cold, but the same river made it difficult for people to get to different areas due to the tide and snow. According to reports from Pishin, heavy snowfall in Tuba Kakri has caused problems in the province. Adjourned areas have been disconnected and people have to face severe difficulties to get there.

In the video released on social media, the people of Tuba Kakri are also mentioning the problems, and also in the Pak-Afghan border area Qamar-ud-Din Karez yesterday. According to the district administration, the trapped vehicles were transported to the safe places. In the different districts and regions of the province, due to the floods, people faced problems.

The gas in various parts of the provincial capital Quetta began to diminish, but in various areas including Pishin, Ziarat, Kalat, Mastung, Manguchar, complaints of gas pressure reduction and load shedding have started coming, but people have survived the cold. In order to meet domestic and business needs, coal and timber rings are being utilised. Shutdown of electricity with gas has also given a stigma to the masses and loadshedding has not ended in different areas of the province since Sunday.

According to the MET department, 55 millimetre of rain was recorded in Qalat, while 52 millimetre in Quetta, 41 millimetre in Dalbandin, 26 millimetre in Sibi, 17 in Nukundi, 11 in Zhob and Barkhan, 6 in Ormara while 3 millimetre of rain was recorded in Panjgur. Heavy snowfall was reported in Qila Saif Ullah and Ziarat.

According to the meteorological forecast, the weather is expected to remain dry in different parts of the province during the next 24 hours. Chest, sore throat and other seasonal diseases have started to engulf the public. Agricultural experts have welcomed recent rain, saying wheat and other corps in the province will have better results and expressed hope that this year’s rains will not only bring wheat and other crops but also the underground level of water.

