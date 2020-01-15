Heavy rain, snow: PM Imran pledges support to Balochistan

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani discussed aftermath situation of snowfall and torrential rains battered many districts of Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani discussed aftermath situation of snowfall and torrential rains battered many districts of Balochistan.

CM Jam Kamal requested Prime Minister’s support in restoration of gas pressure in Balochistan following chilly weather and recent spate of snowfall.

He further asked the PM to ensure provision of full supply of gas and electricity in Balochistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan pledged his full support for provincial government regarding relief and rescue operation in Balochistan directed SSGC and QESCO officials to address gas pressure and electricity break down issues in the province.

