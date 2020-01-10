Hassaan Niazi loses his cool after car collision, gets in spat with citizen

LAHORE: Another controversial video of Hassaan Niazi, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew, surfaced Friday in which he can be seen arguing with a driver after his car collided with another one.

The incident reportedly took place outside the gate of a club located at Zafar Ali Road. The two cars collided as both were trying to enter the same gate at the same time.

A furious Niazi can be seen forcibly taking the keys from the other person’s car and arguing with him. Police officers at the scene tried to intervene by urging the prime minister’s nephew to calm down.

Niazi spoke to Geo News, confirming that his car did have a collision with the other vehicle. The lawyer said he had complained to the club administration about the incident. He said after a ‘minor spat’, the issue was resolved.

Taking to Twitter, Niazi said he had been punched but a couple of news channels had bashed him before taking his version of the event.

“My car was hit. I got punched. I called the security. I filed the complaint. And media bashing me even after issue has been resolved. First they played news then decided to take my version,” he tweeted.

He is nominated in one of the two first information reports (FIRs) registered for vandalising a police car parked outside the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

According to the police, the case was registered after they “found Niazi damaging a police car in the CCTV footage they had obtained”.

Last month, a group of more than 200 lawyers, following an earlier quarrel with the PIC staff that escalated into a brawl, had stormed the hospital, vandalised property and damaged dozens of vehicles. They had also set ablaze a police van during their assault.

Three people had lost their lives amidst the mayhem as doctors abandoned their patients to escape the mob.

On December 20, an ATC had granted interim bail to Niazi in the PIC attack case.