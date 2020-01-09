Had already informed about PML-N, PPP’s support for Army Act: Sheikh Rashid

Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday said that he had already informed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would support amendments in the Army Act.

Sheikh Rashid said while talking to media that the extension of army chief’s tenure was our national duty. He said accountability is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s agenda which will return to its original form after March.

The federal minister claimed that Pakistan is going to get new responsibilities in the region. He said the youths have come out on streets in India for their rights and the entire India has turned against PM Narendra Modi.

Sheikh Rashid said the Azakhel Dry-port is going to be inaugurated which is the only way to stop smuggling.