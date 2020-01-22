Gwadar to become economic hub, says CM Punjab

QUETTA: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzadar has said, Gwadar port would be emerged as key of Pakistan’s economic development adding functional Gwadar port would eliminate Balochistan’s deprivation. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzadar has said, Gwadar port would be emerged as key of Pakistan’s economic development adding functional Gwadar port would eliminate Balochistan’s deprivation.

He shared these views on Wednesday while visiting Balochistan’s port city Gwadar where Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani and welcomed him for arriving Balochistan since Buzdar elected as Chief Minister of Punjab province.

Additional Chief Secretary for Planning and Development Abdul Rehman Buzdar and Chairman Gwadar Port Authority Naseer Kashani briefed CM Punjab regarding Gwadar port.

“Pakistan and Balochistan’s brighter economic future lies upon Gwadar port as the deep port is being considered as heart of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.” Sardar Usman Buzdar said.

He expressed optimism that the future’s development of Gwadar would be surfaced in near future also lauded Government of Balochistan’s efforts in turning Gwadar as modern city of Asia.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has said, Gwadar is going to be turned as an International city while functional Gwadar would foster import and export business in Balochistan,

“Provincial Government embarked implementation on Gwadar Master Plan while Gawadar’s International Airport would be completed in 2022.” Jam Kamal informed CM Buzdar added Afghan Transit Trade and import of LPG from Gwadar port already commenced.

CM Jam Kamal also said, government has decided to prioritize local population on jobs at Gwadar Port while 50% technical staff and 95% labor would be hired.

