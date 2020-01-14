Govt’s negotiation committee to meet PML-Q, BNP-M

The federal government has mobilized its negotiation committee to remove reservations of its allies and meetings have been organized with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) in this regard.

According to sources, the negotiation committee will meet PML-Q’s leadership on Wednesday (tomorrow). Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Tareen will participate in the session.

Furthermore, Jahangir Tareen has also contacted BNP-M and its meeting with the negotiation committee is expected soon. It is learnt that paperwork has been completed over BNP-M’s proposed development projects and implementation will be started over its demand regarding the missing persons.