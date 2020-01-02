Govt seeks stay order from SC over army chief’s extension verdict

The federal government has on Thursday requested the Supreme Court of Pakistan to form a five-member larger bench in case pertaining to army chief’s extension.

According to details, the government has filed two miscellaneous pleas seeking a stay order over the previous decision and to form a larger bench following the review petition which was filed earlier.

The government has requested the apex court to suspend the implementation of the decision of November 28 till the review petition’s verdict is announced.

It is pertinent here to mention that the top court had allowed extension/reappointment of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for another six months and asked the government to determine the tenure, terms and conditions of the service of the army chief through legislation within the period.