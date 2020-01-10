Govt releases Rs50bn for development schemes: CM Balochistan

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has said that during the current financial year, about 50 billion rupees have been released for the development, which is a demonstration of the successful development policy of the present government. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has said that during the current financial year, about 50 billion rupees have been released for the development, which is a demonstration of the successful development policy of the present government.

“Three billion rupees has been allocated for the development of each district in the budget of this fiscal year. The completion of development projects will provide better facilities to the people of each district,” Jam Kamal Khan said while talking to a delegation of Balochistan Awami Party Youth Wing from Bela. The delegation was led by President of Youth Wing Parvez Umer and Chairman Hanif Shah, who also during the meeting, requested Chief Minister to address issues of their area, while appreciating his efforts in resolving major issues of district.

Chief Minister said that other districts of Balochistan are receiving similar attention as to District Lasbela, and their desire and efforts are to develop all the districts. “The tendering process has been started since the beginning of this financial year and so far more than 70% of the new development projects have been tendered,” the CM said, adding that the government is building 255km roads across the province with its budget, Which will not only provide better transportation facilities but also increase agricultural, marine and mineral production in major markets.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his commitment to make Balochistan a prosperous and developed province, adding that access to economic activities and employment opportunities will be ensured.

Adeel Ahmed Channa, Dr. Tola Ram Laasi, Makhi Parem Chan, Pankaj Kumar were also present with the youth delegation.

